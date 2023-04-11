WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – Traffic on a Whitehouse Farm-to-Market road will be impacted as crews work to evaluate and repair a sinkhole.

According to TxDOT, crews are working on a “sizeable” sinkhole that emerged on FM 346 between Pecanwood and Crepe Myrtle Road. Westbound lanes on FM 346 are being diverted through the center lane.

Crews at the scene said the hole was discovered when a truck laying fiber cable happened to break the concrete on the sidewalk, uncovering a sinkhole that went under the road.

TxDOT crews will be working in westbound lanes, so people are encouraged to avoid the area.

“If you must travel in this area, please reduce your speed, and pay attention,” TxDOT said. “Currently, there is no timeline for the completion of the sinkhole repairs.”

TxDOT said it will provide updates as the situation progresses.