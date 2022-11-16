WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – Ring in this Holiday season by joining your community in a fun day of Ice Skating, a 5K fun run, parade, vendor fair, tree lighting and an outdoor movie in Whitehouse’s Christmas in the Park.

The City of Whitehouse is hosting Christmas in the Park on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Whitehouse City Park.

The day will be full of fun events for everyone of any age to enjoy. Here’s the schedule:

8 a.m.: Jingle Bell Run. A 5k fun run that starts and ends at the REC

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.: Vendor Market- Sign Up to be a vendor

9 a.m. – 7 p.m.: Ice Skating (Free)

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.: Entertainment- Do you have a group that would like to show off to the community? Sign up for a performance slot.

3:30 p.m.: Sounds of the Season Parade- Register your entry

6 p.m.: Christmas Tree Lighting

6:30 p.m.: Outdoor Christmas Movie

For all information regaurding Whitehouse’s Christmas in the Park, visit their website.