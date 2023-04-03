KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Skeeter Products Incorporated in Kilgore are marking 75 years in business and they’re looking back on their rich history in East Texas.

Tommy Meredith, owner of one of the first Skeeter boats ever made, and his grandson talked to KETK and shared how they came into possession of the antique boat.

Back in 1948 Meredith’s father bought the boat from Bass Fishing Hall of Fame angler and Skeeter founder, Holmes Thurmond, from his garage in Shreveport.

The boat Meredith’s father bought from Thurmond is now being displayed at Skeeter’s facility in Kilgore in mint condition, a very rare sight that’s worth a lot of money to collectors.

Meredith and his boat outside of Skeeter in Kilgore

“Mr. Thurmond understood that time on the water is valuable, whether our customers are tournament fishing or just cruising with family during the weekend. We share that passion for boating and fishing,” said Jeff Stone, Senior Vice President, Skeeter Products. “The legacy he created with the first Skeeter boat is one of reliability, durability, safety and performance. We strive to elevate those attributes in every Skeeter boat and trailer we produce. We’re proud to celebrate 75 years and look forward to many more opportunities to create unforgettable experiences on the water for our customers.”

Mike Taylor, vice president of operations at Skeeter, told KETK that a friend of his told him about a really old boat that he should take a look at. So Taylor went to go take a look at Meredith’s boat.

“I got to tell you, when I went to look at the boat I was just astonished at how good a shape the boat was in. He had it in his garage, under cover, on saw horses. So you could tell the boat was a gem to him and he really wanted it taken care of,” Taylor said.

Taylor said a boat as old as Meredith’s is important to their company and their customers.

“It’s always good for us to find something like that to use for marketing and for display because we have a lot of people stop by here with a lot of interest,” Taylor said. “Skeeter has been around since 1948. Skeeter is known as the first bass boat. So when we find an original boat we have a lot of interest in it.”

Meredith has had many opportunities to sell the boat but told KETK he’s not selling.

“And I told him I wouldn’t get rid of the boat,” Meredith said. “And that’s how we come up with them refurbishing and going, they’re going to have it to be shown and where they want to take it, they can show it, they can do what they want to. But it, it is still my boat. It’s still my daddy’s boat. It’s not mine.”

If you’d like to catch a glimpse of the antique watercraft, Meredith said they plan to keep it on display at Skeeter for the foreseeable future. Taylor said the boat will be brought out to Skeeter’s annual owner’s tournament at Lake Fork for years to come.

Earlier this year Skeeter Boats announced they’re expanding and creating almost 100 new jobs in East Texas.