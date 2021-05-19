Skeletal remains found behind Longview motel by tree-clearing crew

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A tree-clearing crew discovered human remains behind a motel on Saturday, according to Longview police.

The body was found behind the Sunset Inn on W. Marshall Ave. Officers were called to the scene and they called in detectives and physical evidence specialists.

The skeletal remains were sent to the University of North Texas Forensic Anthropology for forensic analysis and human identification.

Police did not offer any information as to who might have been found.

If you have any information on this matter, you are encouraged to contact Longview Police at 903-237-1199 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.