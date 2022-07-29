PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A work crew in Panola County found skeletal remains in a wooded area on Wednesday.

According to the Panola County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement was called to the scene by the work crew, where they were able to confirm that the remains were in fact human.

The sheriff’s office said that foul play is not suspected as there were no signs of criminal activity at the scene and that investigators believe the remains have been there for a long, but unknown amount of time. The cause of death for the subject is also unknown at this time.

Investigators with the sheriff’s office are working with the Texas Rangers and other state agencies, as well as a forensic anthropologist, in order to uncover the identity of the deceased.

The sheriff’s office said that more information will be released as it becomes available.