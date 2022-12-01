RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Rains and Hunt County Sheriff’s Office found human skeletal remains in Rains County on Wednesday, said law enforcement.

The Texas Rangers also assisted with the investigation. Authorities said they also found other “evidentiary items.”

The remains were sent to the University of North Texas to identify the person.

“Our agencies are aware there have been postings on social media regarding evidence and assumptions that the remains are of a missing Quinlan man, however proper identification has not been made and can only be made by dental records or DNA,” said the Rains County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement also asked people to be mindful of the family if they post information about the case.

The Rains and Hunt County Sheriff’s Offices and the Texas Rangers are all investigating this incident. They are going to continue to search for more evidence.