SKIPPING THE GROCERY STORE: East Texans find solutions to high meat prices

TROUP, Texas (KETK) – Supply chain issues and inflation have been causing widespread issues in the meat industry. Many East Texans are getting creative and looking for new ways to fill up their freezers without paying those high grocery store prices. According to the Consumer Price Index, prices for beef and poultry are up around 13%.

“Your steaks can cost just about the same amount as your hamburger meat costs,” says Steele Feed and Seed’s, Bo Steele.

The owner of Carnes Packaging and Custom Processing says he has been seeing more East Texans bringing in their own animals to process.

“From the wild game standpoint, we’ve had numerous first-time hunters come in. Generally talking about the overall meat supply in the stores these days and they’ve decided to pick up deer hunting to give it a try,” says Co-Owner of Carnes Packaging and Country Store, Ty Lindsey.

Meat prices at the grocery stores have risen significantly for hamburger meat alone. Shopping at your local meat market can not only get you more meat for your buck, but can save you money down the road. Lindsey Farms located in Troup has been raising cattle for the last 12 years.

“We offer whole beef, half beef, typically a half side of beef is going to be somewhere around $1,700. That is our standard price right now,” says Lindsey.

During the pandemic, Lindsey shares they saw an unexpected spike in customers stocking up. Now, they are more prepared than ever.

“Right now, we got a group behind us that will be ready to ween in a couple of months and we are actually going to put those on feed and have those available for people to buy later on in the summer,” says Lindsey.

East Texan ranchers and meat processors give you options to skip the meat counter.