This is a sponsored post

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Executive Director of Meals on Wheels, Tiffany Damskov, stopped by East Texas Live to talk about the services her non-profit provides and the award recently given to them by Sloan Law Firm.

Tiffany talked about their recent volunteer campaign where they have started asking their volunteers to bring their children and even grandchildren when they volunteer. Meals on Wheels have partnered with All Saints Episcopal School to provide small charity donation boxes to there new smaller volunteers.

For a list of volunteer and donation opportunities please visit the Meals on Wheels East Texas website.