SLOCUM, Texas (KETK) – According to the Anderson County Emergency Management Office, there has been another water boil issued for the city of Slocum.

As per the release, due to a major line break in the Denson Springs, Well 2, the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required Slocum Water Supply Corporation to notify customers in that area to boil their water prior to consumption until further notice effective as of 3:30 pm, Oct. 20, 2023.

Officials state that water should be boiled and cooled prior to consumption and that water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. Water system officials will notify residents that the water is safe for consumption. The rescind notice will be issued in the same manner as the previous Boil Water Notice.