RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — As the school year comes to an end, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is trying to warn people that the rules of the road don’t change when it comes to school buses.

They’ve caught drivers passing buses when it’s time to stop.

Henderson ISD is the biggest school district in Rusk County They drive 3,200 miles a day.

In all 50 states, it is illegal to pass a school bus loading or unloading passengers on any side of the road unless there is a physical barrier.

Texas law states that you have to stop when you see the bus lights flashing and the stop sign extends. Do not only stop when you get close to the bus, you should stop wherever you are immediately.

“Cars will go flying by him when he is stopping to drop off kids in areas where vehicles are supposed to stop,” said Patrick Dooley, Rusk County Emergency Management Coordinator.

Now, the crime is on their radar.

“I’ve stepped up to help out, the sheriff’s office has stepped up when buses are out and about and we are trying to educate the community,” said Dooley.

Dooley said he thinks people are getting confused about when to stop on the road if you’re on the opposite side.

“If there is a concrete median or grass median and on the opposite side of the road you don’t have to stop,” said Dooley.

Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez said there are exceptions.

“If the median is concrete then they still have to stop on both sides, if it’s grass you do not,” said Valdez.

Sheriff Valdez and his deputies have been trying in the past weeks to avoid a tragedy.

“They are called accidents for a reason but when you purposely pass a school bus that’s stopped, it’s not really an accident,” said Valdez.

If you’re caught failing to stop you can be fined up to $1,300.

Drivers also need to be aware of reduced speeds and to always pay attention.

“It’s a big yellow bus, put your phone down,” said Valdez.

Speeding in a school zone can cost up to $200 in fines. When in doubt, just stop.

“I would say to just slow down and make the stop, I mean it’s not gonna hurt nothing. It doesn’t take long for the kids to get off the bus,’ said Dooley.

Bus violations cannot be dismissed with defensive driving, so you will have to pay the citation.

If you are caught a second time, your license will be suspended and jail time is considered.