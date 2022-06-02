NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The 32nd annual Texas Blueberry Festival will start Saturday, June 11, but blueberry growers have been seeing a slower season for this crop.

Blueberries have been a staple of Nacogdoches, but with the slower season, some farms have just now seen their berries turn blue.

The Blueberry Place said their crop has changed colors at the perfect time for the Blueberry Festival.

“Since we are the Texas Blueberry Festival, we should have blueberries there,” said Grace Handler, Chair of the Texas Blueberry Festival.

Blueberries thrive in sunshine and heat, but with all of the rain and the clouds, farmers have been seeing the fruit in East Texas slow down their growth.

“There is such a thing as too much rain. If it gets too much rain, they will burst because they got too much water,” said Sherrie Randell, owner of The Blueberry Place.

Now that East Texas has seen some sunny days, the berries have slowly been ripening.

“The blueberries they can pick when they get to go pick them, are doing awesome,” said Handler.

Randall said all of her early berries should be ready to go for picking during the festival.

“I think all the early berries will be ready. So it will be a normal season for our normal folks. I mean like you can see and the thing about a blueberry is not all the berries ripen at the same time,” said Randall.

Blueberries start off as a white color before they turn pink and then they turn into a nice dark blue color when they are ripe.

“You notice there is a cluster, the darker blues and there are still some light picks,” explained Randell. “So when people come next week, they will pick those nice blue ones while the whites and pinks start to bloom up. The bushes will go for a couple of weeks.”

During the festival, people will get to visit The Blueberry Place to pick all the berries they want, making a unique experience for the families.

“People can come to buy the blueberries,” said Handler. “There is also information at the information booth at the chamber that they can pick up to go and pick up their own blueberries.”

The Nacogdoches Blueberry Festival will kick off June 11 at Millard’s Crossing, and you will have a week full of fun-filled events, like picking delicious blueberries.