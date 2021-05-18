SMALL BUSINESS TUESDAY: Kilgore Mercantile and Music is a one-stop shop for families

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Kilgore Mercantile and Music is a triple threat in the downtown area. The little white building holds a country store, an ice cream shop, and a music school.

The Gregg County stop is the only place in East Texas where you can walk around and shop while enjoying a cold treat before playing a musical instrument. The shop opened in 2019 and has grown popular because of the “homey” atmosphere it exudes.

“This little town is just really nice to come to. And, this store is just so… such a good home feeling. And then the music vibe that’s in here too. So, that’s what brings me in.” Rose, Customer at Kilgore Mercantile

The ice cream parlor only sells Blue Bell products and offers an extensive menu of sweet treats to order. Employees will make just about any cold treat for their guests.

The Mercantile’s country store sells a variety of vintage-style toys and trinkets. Kilgore Mercantile and Music is also the only place in East Texas to sell all 16 flavors of Dublin Soda – a Texas-made cane sugar soft drink. The downtown shop even hosts other local businesses to sell products during different events.

This place has become a well-known hub because of the many different things it offers to the people in the community.

“This is a great place to be. It’s a good downtown hub for everybody to be involved in. I also like they’ve been open later which has been fantastic to have in the downtown area… someplace for people to go in the evening to hang out, get some ice cream, get some snacks.” Ryan, Customer at Kilgore Mercantile

Kilgore Mercantile’s music school allows people to come and learn instruments from experienced local instructors. This downtown space hosts many other events for the community to come out and enjoy, including a car show cruise night on the last Saturday of the month.

Upcoming events include:

Kilgore Cruise Night May 29

Bluegrass and Blue Bell Acoustic Jam June 12th

For more upcoming events at Kilgore Mercantile, view their event calendar here.

