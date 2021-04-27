SMALL BUSINESS TUESDAY: Lourdes Marie Bakery wants to spread its Asian-baked goods to the area

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A new dessert spot in Tyler is offering more than sweets. Lourdes Marie Bakery is becoming well-known for the Asian-inspired baked goods it is bringing to the area.

The downtown located shop is owned by Philippines native Juna Roberts, who has had a passion for baking her whole life. After retiring from her career as a medical technologist, she decided to fulfill her dreams and open her own bakery.

Roberts learner everything she knows about baking from her mother, who the little yellow shop in Tyler is named after. By opening Lorded Marie Bakery, Roberts feels she is now continuing her mother’s’ legacy.

Before the shops’ grand opening in October, the small business owner would have to drive long distances to find genuine Asian sweets. She knew there had to be other people in the community who shared her cravings for the cuisine, so she decided to open her bakery to expand the East Texan pallet.

“I’m from the Philippines and most of my baked goods are derived from the Philippines, but I’ve been to many places too in Asia that I want to create the Asian fusion here in Tyler. Because, there’s no Asian-fusion bakery yet.” Juna Roberts, Owner

Treats that are unique to only her Asian-fusion shop are mango cakes, ube cakes, Spanish break, and ensaymada. Nina Roberts hopes to continue doing what she loves while also sharing a different culture with the Rose Capital.

She says it feels like an overwhelming accomplishment to see the happiness on customers’ faces when they leave her downtown bakery.

This is the first edition of KETK and Fox 51’s “Small Business Tuesday.” Morning reporter Corrine Benandi will be going out into the community each week to feature a local business that is building a presence in East Texas.