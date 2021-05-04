SMALL BUSINESS TUESDAY: Rico’s Kitchen and Cantina set to open in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A new spot for Latin cuisine is on the way to Gregg County. Rico’s Kitchen and Cantina is making its grand entrance to LOBO nation in June. The owners hope the McCann Road location will offer more than just another place to eat in Longview. They want Rico’s to have a memorable atmosphere and excellent customer service.

Three partners are teaming up to open the mexican grill. Rich Seymour, Johnny Rodriguez and Rene Ramirez all bring something to the table and make for a “perfect recipe” when opening the cantina. Seymour and Rodriguez both have experienced backgrounds in business and are natives of the area, and Ramirez has an extensive history in cooking Mexican cuisine.

The building that will soon be transformed into Longview’s newest restaurant was most recently Booshay’s Bayou Cafe, and years before that the building house well-known McCann Street Grill. Co-owner Rich Seymour has happy memories from visits to the old grill abd hopes his Mexican resturant will bring the same fun environment that McCann Street brought to the area at one time.

“We have the perfect combination here. Pretty much the perfect recipe. We have a great establishment here that has got some history in Longview. From my younger years it was a place that was happenin’. We’re looking to bring that back with 20 plus years of experience in the industry of restaurant and business. We have the perfect food, the perfect drinks, and we’re bringing back entertainment.” Johnny Rodriguez, Co-owner

The team is working hard to revitalize the current building. They will be making many upgrades including the addition of a new 1200 square foot park on, a to-go food drive up, and 21 new TVs around the bar. The Cantina and kitchen will be able to hold over 200 seats and plans to have live entertainment on the weekends with karaoke throughout the week.

Rico’s menu will feature both authentic Mexican dishes and popular TEX-MEX foods. Their specialty will be the white Queso dish.

