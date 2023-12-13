MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) — KETK checked in with locally owned stores in Mineola to see how things are going this holiday shopping season.

“During the holiday season, everyone is working to find that special gift for that special someone,” said Christi Gully, owner of Everlee Jane.

Everlee Jane Boutique and home store has been seeing a good amount of foot traffic.

“Last month was the biggest sales that I’ve had since I’ve been open three years,” said Gully.

While shopping, it’s always great to consider spending your money at East Texas small businesses.

“Poinsettias, Christmas arrangements, a lot of bright and cheerful arrangements,” said Mineola Flower shop owner, Sydney Armendariz, describing the most popular items for the holiday season.

Armendariz shared how she started seeing more customers at the beginning of the holiday season.

“At the end of November, and then it’s just kind of picked up,” said Armendariz, “actually, done really well this year, we are slower than last year due to the economy.”

Shopping locally for the holidays in places like Mineola makes a difference.

“It just benefits the whole town and we just have such wonderful customers,” said Gully.