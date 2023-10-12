EDOM, Texas (KETK) – This week KETK’s Neal Barton headed off to Edom as they prepare for the 2023 Edom Art festival.

Beth Brown, has lived in Edom for over 30 years and is a local potter.

The Edom Art Festival is celebrating its 51st anniversary in the downtown area. The festival will take place Saturday and Sunday and include music, food and wine.

Brown said it will also have a kids creation station, singer-songwriter station and 70 artists that make pottery, jewelry and paintings.

Even though Edom’s population is less than 350, the event expects thousands of people to visit, coming from different parts of Texas and Louisiana.

History of Edom

Barbara Crow, Mayor of Edom, said the town is over 170 years old.

In 1971, artists traveled to Edom, bought empty stores and began selling their art including pottery, knives, woodwork and jewelry.

Edom also celebrates the annual Thanksgiving dinner at the community center where people pitch in supplies and help cook to feed around 500 people.