GRAND SALINE, Texas (KETK) – This week KETK’s Neal Barton headed off to Grand Saline as they prepare to kick off their salt festival.

The Grand Saline Salt Festival Heritage Association’s annual Salt Festival will kick off Thursday, Sept. 28 with Gospel Night and singers from Jarvis College that will take place in the pavilion.

The weekend long festival will also include live music, street dance, pet show and car show. The car show is expected to have about 80-100 cars.

“There will be a quilt show at the First Methodist Church, which is a fundraiser for a local children’s academy. It is $5 to enter,” said Tammy Chitty, a festival organizer.