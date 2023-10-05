HALLSVILLE, Texas (KETK) – This week KETK’s Neal Barton went to Hallsville as the city prepares for the 50th annual Western Days events.

The event began in the early 1970s when the community felt the local park needed renovations. They began by raffling a saddle, held a rodeo and parade to bring back western heritage and help raise money for the park.

The two-day event is set to begin Friday, Oct. 6. at 8 p.m. and will include a street dance, live music, arts and crafts, dog show, food and over 60 vendors.

Charlotte Anderson, an event organizer, said the concert will include Brandon Krueger as opener for Bobby Irwin Band.

The street dance will take place at the Tommy Pool Odeum from 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Anderson says there will also be a chili cook-off that will benefit the Neal McCoy’s Angel Network.

The event will feature Miss Hallsville Western Days Pageant including over 40 contestants and the judge.