SMALL TOWN SALUTE: Atoy became a community during Civil War

ATOY, Texas (KETK) – Atoy is a small community in Cherokee County, located between Rusk and the Angelina River along FM 343.

A tornado ripped through Atoy just a few weeks ago, putting this small community in the spotlight for a short time.

The area was first settled in the 1840s, but a community did not develop there until the Civil War.

Atoy briefly had a post office in 1870, and although no population figures are available, Atoy’s community peaked in the 1930s.

In the 1930’s, Atoy had a school, church, and enough students, church-goers and shoppers to keep them busy.

The Atoy school was merged with Rusk schools after World War II. Today, the community still has three churches, a cemetery and a few residences.

