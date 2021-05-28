SMALL TOWN SALUTE: Bettie is named after a woman who established the town’s first post office

BETTIE, Texas (KETK) – Bettie is a small town located north in Upshur County at the junction of Highway 271 and FM 2088.

The town was established in the early 1880s as a stop on the Texas and St. Louis railway.

The town was named after Mary Elizabeth Anderson, or Aunt Bettie,o who was an early settle and opened the town’s first post office in 1882.

Much of the town’s economy was based on lumbering, but after 1890 Bettie made the town an important center for shipping sweet potatoes.

In 1929, the town’s population peaked at 400, but then declined shortly after in the 1930s. The decline was partly because of the Great Depression and the move to larger cities.

By the 1960s, the post office and most of the businesses closed. Now the population of the town has a little more than 100 people.