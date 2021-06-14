SMALL TOWN SALUTE: Don’t mistake East Texas’ New York for the Big Apple

NEW YORK, Texas (KETK) – New York, Texas is 11 miles east of Athens, and quite different than the Big Apple.

The present site was settled in 1873. The community was reportedly named either by T. B. Herndon as a joke, or by Davis Reynolds because of his hopes for the town’s future.

A post office operated there from 1876 until the first decade of the 1900s.

New York was passed by the railroad in 1901, and as a result the city population declined.

In the 80’s, a nearby restaurant/bed and breakfast began to market New York Texas’ Cheesecake, which became nationally known by 1992.

After the last census, a total of 15 people were counted as living in the town.

Those who want their small town to be featured are encouraged to send an email to smalltown@ketk.com along with pictures and and information on why it should be included in the show.