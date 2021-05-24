SMALL TOWN SALUTE: Enon holds one of the oldest churches in Upshur County

ENON, Texas (KETK) – Enon, a small town in Upshur County, located on Farm Road 852 around six miles northwest of Gilmer, houses one of the oldest churches in the county.

Enon, also known as McPeek, was first settled in the late 1840s. Eight years later the Enon Baptist Church as was organized.

By 1906, there were two schools with a total of 203 students. In the mid 1930s the community had a number of scattered houses and a church, school, store, cemetery and sawmill.

After World War II, many of Enon’s residents moved away and the school was consolidated with harmony. The population now has a little more than 200 people.