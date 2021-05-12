SMALL TOWN SALUTE: Gary started as a farming community

GARY, Texas (KETK) – Gary is a small town in Panola County, about 10 miles south of Carthage.

The first families moved into the area around 1845, where a farming community developed that produced mainly cotton.

The business area, originally known as “Zuber”, had a post office, a cotton gin and a few stores.

Gary was settled when the railroad was built between Timpson and Carthage. The post office was moved from Mount Bethel and renamed Gary in 1899.

The Red Front Saloon was known as the center of social activities of the rougher sort until the county became dry in 1905.

The town shared in the East Texas prosperity from the oil and gas industry from the 1940s to the 1980s.

The population of Gary is around 300 people.

