GILMER, Texas (KETK) – Located in Upshur County, Gilmer can be found off of U.S. Highway 271 and about 35 miles northeast of Tyler.

The town is named after Thomas W. Gilmer, who died during the test firing of a new cannon on the USS Princeton in 1844.

By 1861, Morgan H. Looney established Looney School where Upshur County Judge O. M. Roberts taught from 1868-1871.

In its infancy, Gilmer was known as a cotton-ginning center and had six gins in operation with one continuing until the 1950s.

Farmers in the 1890s began to produce sweet potatoes but were forced to quarantine the crop because of infestation of sweet-potato weevils. Once the quarantine was lifted, the county organized the East Texas Yamboree in October 1935 to celebrate the crop harvest.

In the late 1980s the annual festival continued with over 30,000 people attending in 1987.

Today, the small town has a population of 5,000 and hosts the Yamboree celebration each year in October.