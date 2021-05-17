SMALL TOWN SALUTE: Gun Barrell City was incorporated to sell alcohol

GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KETK) – Gun Barrel City, a small town is a small town in Henderson County with a population of 6,084 people.

The town began as an unincorporated community known as the “Old Bethel Community”

It was incorporated in the late 1960s so it could legally sell beer and wine.

The town took the name from a former road, Gun Barrel Lane which was changed to State Highway 198. It also took the motto, “we shoot straight with you.” And it’s symbol is a rifle with two crossed antique pistols.

The road got its name for simply being “straight as a gun barrel” for two miles between highway 175 and 334 to the south.

One of the local residents lived along the road and was known for sitting at the window of his house with a shotgun sticking out the window. That was there way of deterring those he deemed unwelcome on the back country road.