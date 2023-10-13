SLOCUM, Texas (KETK) — Slocum is located at the intersection of Farm Road 2022 and State Highway 294 about 12 miles southeast of the City of Palestine, nestled in southeastern Anderson County.

According to one source, the name originated from the first shopkeeper and postmaster E.T. McDaniels, because when the office was finally opened in 1898 A resident declared that it had been a ‘slow come’, referring to the wait. A single-teacher school was also opened around that time. By 1914, the community had two general stores and an estimated 45 people who called Slocum home.

In the year 1929, a thunderstorm coming through the area formed into a tornado and demolished most structures in the small town and killed eight inhabitants. Only two houses were left standing.

In the 1950s, the rebuilding community received an economic boost from the development of the Slocum Oilfield. In the past 70 years from that financial increase from the oilfield, the population has grown to about 175 people.