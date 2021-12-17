SMALL TOWN SALUTE: Shelbyville originally called Nashville, renamed to honor Kentucky Governor

SHELBYVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Shelbyville, located in Shelby County, is seven miles southeast of Center.

The town was founded in the 1820s with settlers from Nashville.

Shelbyville was originally called Nashville but was renamed in 1837 to honor the American Revolution hero and Kentucky Governor Isaac Shelby.

A post office was later opened in 1843.

In 1866, in a contested fight for the county seat, county records were spirited away in the dead of the night and Center became the Shelby County seat of government.

Shelbyville is also the birthplace of country singer Jason Aldean.

In 1884, the population was at 150 but now it has reached more than 2,000 people.