SMALL TOWN SALUTE: The City of Arp was once called Strawberry

ARP, Texas (KETK) – The city of Arp a part of the Treaty of Bowles Village in 1836 that granted Smith and Cherokee Counties to the Texas Cherokee and twelve associated tribes.
In 1839, the Cherokee War forced Native Americans out.
The descendants of those people formed the Mount Tabor Indian community as well as a number continue to reside in Smith and Rusk counties.
The settlement that would become Arp was called Bissa.
The town was later called Jarvis Junction and then Strawberry, after the fruit that was grown in the area. The town was finally renamed Arp for Bill Arp, the pen name of Charles Henry Smith
As of 2021, the population of Arp is around 1,000 people.
