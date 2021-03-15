SMALL TOWN SALUTE: Turnertown celebrates its oil rich past

TURNERTOWN, Texas (KETK) – Located 10 miles west of Henderson at the intersection of highways 64 and 42, Turnertown once was a boomtown thanks to the the discovery of oil in the 1930s.

The townsite was platted and lots were sold by Henderson landowners and brothers Horace and Boger Turner.

In 1936, the town had a population of 1,500 and 25 businesses. By the early 1940s the population had dropped to 350. Through the 1940s and 1950s, the town still had three churches, several oilfield supply houses and machine shops, and a dozen stores.

By the mid-1960s Turnertown reported 150 residents and by the late 1960s, 76. It continued to report this population level through 2000.