NOTE: The video above is from Johnson’s Sept. 5 arrest.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — An inmate in the Smith County Jail was accidentally freed instead of being taken to prison for a seven-year sentence, officials confirmed.

The Smith County Sheriff’s Office said inmate Mark Tyrone Johnson was released by mistake on Jan. 5, 2022. He was supposed to have been returned to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division to complete his previous seven-year sentence for assault family/household member with a previous conviction.

After his release, a warrant was subsequently issued for Johnson for escape from custody in June 2022.

“Mark Tyrone Johnson should know that he has not completed his seven year sentence,” according to the warrant. “Furthermore, while Johnson was released from the Smith County Jail, he was still in the custody of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, and he was not authorized by TDCJ to depart from their custody.”

Escape from custody after being convicted for a felony is a third-degree felony.

“In a situation like this, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office will want to conduct an internal investigation to determine if any possible policy or procedural violations occurred. They will, of course, want to take measures to prevent this from occurring again,” said Justin Roberts, of Roberts & Roberts Law Firm.

Johnson was apprehended 608 days after the initial warrant was issued, in the barricaded man situation that occurred on Sept. 5 in west Tyler.

“Depending on the circumstances, an accidental release of an inmate could open the county up to legal liability—at least in some limited situations,” said Roberts. “For example, there is a risk that the inmate could bring a claim against the county if he can argue that his civil rights were violated during the re-apprehension.”

According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, the release of Johnson was a mistake. A call to the Smith County Jail asking for details on how Johnson was released has not been returned as of this writing.

Johnson is in the Smith County Jail on a $300,000 bond for the escape from custody charge.