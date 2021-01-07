Smith County adds tax payment drop box at Cotton Belt Building

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Smith County is making it easier for residents to drop off property tax and auto registration payments.

A drop box for this is now in place on the Glenwood Boulevard side of the Cotton Belt Building, 1517 W. Front St., Tyler.

“This drop box will allow customers to drop off something they need to get to us without mailing it or coming in the building,” Smith County Tax Assessor-Collector Gary Barber said. “The drop box just adds another convenient, safe way to do business with our office.”

Barber said people should place documents in an envelope that has their name and phone number on the outside and to not pay in cash. He said the county will stall put up lights and awning at the drop box.

Taxpayers can also pay tax bills online at publictax.smith-county.com or come to the tax office in the Cotton Belt Building or branch offices at 2616 S. Main St. in Lindale, 15405 Highway 155 in Noonday and 313 E. Duval St. in Troup.

Barber’s office has mailed 186,000 property tax statements. Property taxes are due Jan. 1.