Smith County animal shelter will begin charging fees in April

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Smith County Animal Control and Shelter will begin charging fees April 1, to offset the costs of housing dogs.
On Tuesday, County Commissioners approved the fees after receiving a report from Animal Control and Shelter Supervisor Amber Greene, who said that dogs typically are at the shelter for 15 days at a cost of $77.
Beginning April 1, adoptions will cost $30, which will include some vaccinations, a microchip and 30 days of pet health insurance. The adopter will be responsible for getting the dog spayed or neutered, as well as getting the rabies shot within 30 days of adoption. If a dog is already sterilized, the adoption fee will be $50, she added.
Other fees will include $10 per dog for rescue groups (with some exclusions); owner reclaim fees starting at $25 for a first offense; and $10 for a microchip; as well as fees for animal cruelty housing, inspections of dangerous animals and dangerous/wild animal registrations.
The Smith County Animal Control and Shelter is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and is located at 322 E. Ferguson St. in Tyler.
