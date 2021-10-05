Smith County appoints interim replacement after former constable convicted of official oppression

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Shawn Scott was appointed as interim constable for Smith County Pct. 2 by the Smith County Commissioner’s Court on Tuesday.

Commissioner Neal Franklin recommended Scott as interim constable and said that a candidate that is not planning on running for the permanent position in November 2022 would be best so that the court is not giving anyone a “leg up.”

Scott is from Tyler and attended John Tyler High School, Tyler Junior College, East Texas Police Academy, LeTourneau University and Sam Houston State University. He is a retired police officer and worked for the Round Rock Police Department and served on the FBI Central Texas Violent Crimes Task Force for 20 years.

He is the adjunct professor of criminal justice at TJC, director of operations for a security company, Summit Off Duty Services, of Irving and the executive director and founder of a nonprofit association, Robbery Investigators of Texas (RIOT).

Scott’s appointment will be effective when he takes oath of office and meets the bonding requirements until November 2022 when the general election takes place.

This appointment of Scott as interim constable is due to the vacancy caused by Joshua Black’s removal from office. Black was sentenced to six months in the Smith County Jail after being found guilty of official oppression.

Franklin noted that the situation that led to Joshua Black being removed from office was a dark moment that they would get though and the first step would be appointing an interim.