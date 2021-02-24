Smith County approves firework sales ahead of Texas Independence Day

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Commissioners approved an order to authorize fireworks sales from Feb. 25 – March 2.

This authorization is to celebrate Texas Independence Day. The holiday marks Texas’ declaration of independence from Mexico, 185 years ago.

Smith County residents are allowed to pop fireworks throughout the year, but are restricted on when they can purchase them. Fireworks can only be sold in the county on New Year’s, July 4, San Jacinto Day, Memorial Day and Texas Independence Day.

Smith County urges people to use caution and stay safe while using fireworks.