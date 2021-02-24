Smith County approves firework sales ahead of Texas Independence Day

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Commissioners approved an order to authorize fireworks sales from Feb. 25 – March 2.
This authorization is to celebrate Texas Independence Day. The holiday marks Texas’ declaration of independence from Mexico, 185 years ago.
Smith County residents are allowed to pop fireworks throughout the year, but are restricted on when they can purchase them. Fireworks can only be sold in the county on New Year’s, July 4, San Jacinto Day, Memorial Day and Texas Independence Day.
Smith County urges people to use caution and stay safe while using fireworks.
- Gov. Abbott says legislative session ‘will not end’ until ERCOT is overhauled, Texas Dems call for his resignation
- UPDATE: Here’s which areas are still under boil water notices and which ones aren’t as of Wednesday
- Rain starts Thursday and continues through next week
- What ERCOT says it could have done better during Texas winter freeze, and what lawmakers are looking for in hearings
- Natchitoches man arrested after decomposing body found at fire scene