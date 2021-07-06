Smith County approves tax abatement for Tyler Pipe, which plans $35M in improvements

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Smith County Commissioners Court has approved an 80%, five-year tax abatement for Tyler Pipe Company and its parent company, McWane Inc. in exchange for the company making $35 million in improvements.

The estimated impact to Smith County for the tax abatement is $482,400, said Dr. Felecia Herndon, Executive Vice President of Finance and Operations for the Tyler Economic Development Council, said in a statement released by the county.

During the commissioners court meeting on Tuesday, Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said he appreciated the partnership the county had with Tyler Pipe and recognized the contribution the company makes to the community and to the world.

Herndon said McWane Inc. is one of the country’s largest iron water works and plumbing products manufacturer, with 25 facilities worldwide. Tyler Pipe was founded in 1935, and was acquired by McWane Inc. in 1995. It has not requested a tax abatement since 2001.

Herndon said the company expects to invest approximately $35 million into the Tyler facility, which includes replacing and enhancing equipment throughout the facility. Construction is expected to begin this year.

Tyler Pipe has 368 full-time employees, with an average pay of $21 per hour, said information from the county.

Greg Simmons, plant manager for Tyler Pipe, said 40 employees have been added to Tyler Pipe this year in anticipation of the production expansion project, and at least 12 more are expected to be hired this year.

Tyler Pipe said it will modernize production and expand capacity. The company hopes to have the improvements in place by the second quarter 2022.

“It will position the organization to retain its existing workforce and add headcount to meet production needs,” a company statement said.

“Tyler Pipe is proud to be an integral part of the City of Tyler community with a commitment to its continued growth and economic stability,” it said.