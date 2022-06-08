TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Smith County deputies responded to robbery at 1:15 a.m. on Wednesday morning that had occurred at a convenience store located in the 1140 block of Highway 64 near Tyler.

Deputies were informed upon arrival that a suspect entered the store armed with a handgun that he pointed at the employee and a customer, according to a release. The suspect then fled the area after receiving an undisclosed amount of money.

Further investigation found that the suspect to be a Black male, about 5’9″ to 5’10”, wearing a blue hoodie with a blue bandana over his face. The release described the suspect’s weapon as a semi-automatic pistol, and surveillance video will be obtained as it becomes available.

Anyone with information concerning this case is encouraged to call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at 903-566-6600.