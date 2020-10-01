Smith County authorities searching for missing baby

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Sheriff’s Department and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing baby.

17-month-old Ellisia Pair was ordered into Child Protective Services by Judge Robert Wilson back on September 18.

Ellisia was last seen with her mother, 20-year-old Allie O’Neal. They are possibly in the Tyler, Longview, Kilgore, or Carthage area, according to the sheriff’s office.

O’Neal may be driving a Silver Camry with Texas plates NCN 7692.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Ellisia Pair or her mother, Allie O’Neal, is asked to call Child Protective Investigations (CPI) at (903) 241-8916 or the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600.

Allie O’Neal (Smith County Sheriff’s Office)

