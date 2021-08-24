Smith County authorities searching for missing man with dementia

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man with dementia.

Deputies began their investigation in the 11300 block of CR 2222 near Arp, Texas.

They are searching for Alonzo Harris, 85. He is a white man, is 5’6” and weighs 169lbs. Harris also has gray hair with a buzzcut.

Deputies believe he is driving a 2004 Silver Ford F-150. The vehicle has some dents and it is dusty since it is used as a farm truck. His Texas license plate is BE46801.

Harris takes medication for dementia.

Deputies received information that he may have been in Tyler Tuesday evening.

The Smith County Sheriff’s Office has also asked to issue a Silver Alert and they are waiting for it to be activated.

If you see this truck or Alonzo Harris, please call 911 or the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600.