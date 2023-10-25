SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — On Wednesday Smith County officials held a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a five-story downtown parking garage.

Members of the Smith County Commissioners Court were accompanied by former Commissioners and dozens of other community members in the celebration of the voter-approved bond project.

According to a press release, the parking garage will hold 540-plus parking spaces and will be constructed in the parking lot next to the Smith County Annex Building located at 200 East Ferguson Street, across the street from the future site of the new Courthouse.

“This project will not just be an improvement to our local transportation infrastructure – it will be instrumental in fostering growth and continued prosperity in our community for years to come,” said U.S. Congressman Nathaniel Moran. “Thank you to Judge Franklin and the Smith County Commissioners Court for your tireless efforts to bring our community together and see this project come to fruition.”

Officials said, during the 10 months of expected construction, Smith County jurors are being asked to park in the City of Tyler’s Fair Plaza Parking Garage located at 208 College Avenue as Smith County employees will be routed the former jury parking lot.

Fencing will be placed around the construction site on Monday, Oct. 30, according to Smith County.