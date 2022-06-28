SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – In an update to the Commissioners Court, Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks asked the issue of enacting a county-wide burn ban be put on next week’s agenda.

Brooks said that although they are seeing an uptick in grassfires, he recommends waiting to enact a burn ban for the county.

“Drought conditions are deteriorating,” Brooks said.

As of Tuesday, the Keetch-Bryam Drought Index (KBDI) for Smith County is at a 616 average. The KDBI is used to determine forest fire risk and ranges from 0 to 800, and officials said that Smith County has in the past issued a burn ban when the index falls around 700.

On the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting, the commissioner’s court was asked to “only if necessary, consider and take action to issue an order prohibiting outdoor burning for Smith County.”

Smith County officials urged citizens to be responsible when using fireworks, more so due to dry and hot conditions, and issued the following safety tips: