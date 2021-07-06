Smith County buys property east of square in area of proposed new courthouse

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Smith County is continuing to buy properties east of the downtown Tyler square as part of its plans to one day build a new courthouse there.

On Tuesday, the commissioners court unanimously approved buying the property at 219 E. Ferguson St. from ALDCO LLC for $218,000.

Earlier this year, an architectural group presented a detailed plan for a seven-story courthouse that spanned more than 230,000 square feet. If a parking garage is added, the cost would be about $140 million.

Commissions have decided that because of the pandemic, now is not the time to put the project on the ballot as a bond issue for voter approval.

Moran has said that current courthouse, located in the middle of the downtown square, is too small and does not meet safety requirements.

New features in the proposed courthouse include a secure parking garage and elevators for workers as well as private restrooms for jury members. There will also be protected areas that keep incoming inmates away from the public when they enter the courtroom.

The proposed courthouse can hold up to 12 courtrooms while the current courthouse has eight.