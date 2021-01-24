Smith County cancels jury duty for Monday

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Smith County has canceled jury duty for Monday, Jan. 25.
Smith County residents who were planning to report for jury duty on Monday with their yellow cards do not have to make the trip to the Smith County Courthouse.
Jury duty will resume as scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the Smith County website. If you received a summons to report for those days, you must still report.
