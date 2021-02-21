Smith County cancels jury duty until Wednesday due to Tyler’s boil water notice

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Smith County has canceled jury duty for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday Feb. 22-24, due to Tyler’s boil water notice.

Those who have a yellow jury summons for those dates will not have to report.

County offices will be open for normal hours Monday, Feb. 22.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51