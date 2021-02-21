Smith County cancels jury duty until Wednesday due to Tyler’s boil water notice

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Smith County has canceled jury duty for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday Feb. 22-24, due to Tyler’s boil water notice.
Those who have a yellow jury summons for those dates will not have to report.
County offices will be open for normal hours Monday, Feb. 22.
