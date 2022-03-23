SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A chase between a man and Smith County sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday afternoon ended with the man crashing his vehicle into a ditch off of Highway 69.

Initially, Whitehouse police responded to a call from a residence after a woman reported that there was a man in her yard arguing with her and he allegedly had a weapon.

Once Whitehouse police arrived at the residence, the man was already gone but officers spotted a car that matched the description and started after it, officials say.

According to Smith County Sgt. Larry Christian, Whitehouse police chased the vehicle down FM 346 toward Hwy 69. Once they reached Highway 69, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office picked up the pursuit.

Sgt. Christian said that the subject then pulled over on a ramp and deputies tried to talk him out of the vehicle but he rolled up the window and drove away.

Deputies followed him going southbound on Highway 69 until he tried to cross over into the northbound lane to turn onto FM 2813, but he hit the median, lost control and flipped into a ditch, Sgt. Christian said.

He was taken into custody by deputies and transported by EMS to a Tyler hospital.