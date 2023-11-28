SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Two people were injured following a carport fire in Smith County.

According to a release, on Monday at around 11:08 p.m. the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office along with other fire departments were dispatched to a carport fire with two people inside.

Once fire crews arrived at the scene, officials said they found a single story residence and an attached carport on fire in the 6600 block of Blanche Street, east of Tyler.

Authorities said they located two people with smoke inhalation and burns. They were taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Smith County Fire Marshal Chad Hogue said a preliminary investigation shows the fire originated in an area where a heat lamp was in use for outdoor pets to remain warm.

“Heat generating devices should always have at least three feet of clearance from anything that can burn,” Hogue said. “Never use extension cords or multi-plug outlets when using heaters.”