SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person is in custody after a traffic stop led to a chase in Tyler Friday morning.

According to Tyler Police, an officer was doing a routine traffic stop on a truck at 11:20 a.m. Dispatch ran the plates as usual when the vehicle came up as stolen, and a chase ensued.

The chase went from Highway 31 West, onto Patton Lane, then west onto Highway 64.

DPS, Smith County Sheriff’s Office and constables came out to assist. The occupant pulled over at the airport and was taken into custody, police said. He was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.