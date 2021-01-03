Smith County Commissioner Pct. 2 Cary Nix announces he will not be seeking fourth term

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Smith County Commissioner Pct. 2 Cary Nix announced he will not be seeking a fourth term as county commissioner, after being elected three times.

“I’m making this announcement at this time so that qualified individuals could consider this position,” Nix said.

Nix said he hasn’t closed the door for running for another public office.

“I’ve enjoyed my time being your commissioner but feel it’s time to let another serve. I also believe in term limits so I’m term limiting myself,” he said. “I want to thank the citizens of my precinct for electing my three times to this position, for that I’m eternally grateful.”