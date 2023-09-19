TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Commissioner’s Court voted on Tuesday to appoint Chad Hogue as the new Smith County Fire Marshal.

“In my mind’s eye he’s the man for the job,” Smith County Judge Neal Franklin said.

The sentiment was echoed by the other commissioners including Precinct 2 Commissioner John Moore who said Hogue had his full support.

Hogue was appointed Smith County Fire Marshal effective Tuesday immediately following the departure of Paul Findley who left the position to return to his hometown as the Jacksonville Fire Chief.