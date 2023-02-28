TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Commissioners Court approved on Tuesday for $264,654 of ARPA funding to be used to help build a baseball field for the nonprofit, Miracle League of Tyler.

The nonprofit promotes recreational and developmental activities for children with disabilities. Fund Development Vice President Shannon Glenney said local families had been driving up to an hour away for their children to participate in a Miracle League in other areas before one was started in Tyler.

“Smith County is a community in which we are proud to live and work and raise a family,” Glenney said. “With the help of the City of Tyler, we are extremely excited to give back to our community by creating a Miracle League field that will enhance the lives of hundreds of families every year at Faulkner Park.”

Photo courtesy of Smith County.

According to a release, Smith County’s ARPA funding will pay for a special rubberized turf baseball field that accommodates wheelchairs and other assistive devices to help prevent injuries in case of a fall.

“It is crazy fun, the games are always packed and the score is not important,” Glenney said.

Officials said the Miracle League uses a “buddy” system to help athletes by pairing them with an able-bodied peer. The beneficiary agreement with the Miracle League of Tyler approves the use of ARPA funds to build the field.