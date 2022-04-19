TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Smith County Commissioner’s Court approved a resolution of support in development of a passenger train service from the Dallas-Fort Worth area, through East Texas to Atlanta, Georgia, along the Interstate 20 corridor.

The vote by the commissioner’s court was also to support a merger between Kansas City Southern and Canadian Pacific.

Christina Anderson, with the I-20 Corridor Council, said that she believes that the group is in the right place to push this very important project over the goal line.

She said that the council began working on this project in 2006. According to Anderson, a full track will not need to be built due to existing tracks, but there is no rail service from Marshall, Texas, to Meridian, Mississippi.

The rail would connect two of what Anderson called the fastest growing “mega regions,” with the Dallas area having a population of 7.5 million and the Atlanta area with 6 million.

With the I-20 corridor being often congested, Anderson says the rail could benefit:

Economic development

Job creation

Boosting tourism

Helping to to decrease highway congestion

Enhancing quality of life

Providing transportation alternatives

Environmental benefits (air quality attainment)

Anderson told the court that Kay Bailey Hutchinson was instrumental in getting funding for a capacity and feasibility study to prove that the route is economically viable.

Amtrak will chose how many cars to put on the train, and Anderson said she expects the capacity to be roughly 30 people per train car.